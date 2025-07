Kneecap uderzają w wokalistę Disturbed po jego ataku na Toma Morello. Zespół publikuje zdjęcie wokalisty podpisującego izraelskie bomby

We don’t care what religion anyone is…or if they’ve one at all.

We love all sound cunts.

Smiling and signing bombs dropped to murder kids and other people’s families just makes you a straight up cunt.

Simple as.

Free Palestine 🇵🇸 https://t.co/QF72cP3PC5 pic.twitter.com/6Hvus2WB7m

— KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) July 13, 2025