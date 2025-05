Dildo przygotowane przez Ghost na Dzień Matki wyprzedało się w cztery minuty

The MOTHER of all Ghost merch drops is On Sale NOW! Rock out with your Ghocks out at https://t.co/gKhasRXA5H.

🍆🍆

*****Due to unprecedented demand, we have decided to raise the edition size on the Ghildo from 300 to 666.*****

💓💜💓

Happy Mama’s Day, Ghilfs! pic.twitter.com/MW0u6tWKgX

— Rockabilia (@rockabilia) May 2, 2025