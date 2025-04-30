Selena Gomez wspomina czas po rozstaniu z Justinem Bieberem

fot. mat. pras.

Selena Gomez i Justin Bieber byli w związku z przerwami od 2010 do 2018 r. Jakiś czas po rozstaniu Selena zdradziła, że kiedy była z Justinem, była ofiarą przemocy domowej, co skłoniło ją do szukania profesjonalnej pomocy i skupienia się na własnym zdrowiu psychicznym. Artystka podkreślała, że potrzebowała czasu, by zrozumieć swoje doświadczenia i odzyskać kontrolę nad własnym życiem.

Po rozstaniu z Bieberem

Obecnie Gomez jest zaręczona z producentem Bennym Blanco, jednocześnie w piosenkach nadal wraca do czasu, kiedy była z Bieberem. Goszcząc w podcaście „Table Manners” gwiazda przyznała, że po rozstaniu z Kanadyjczykiem była sama przez kilka lat.

– Od bardzo dawna nikt mi się nie podobał. Czasem całujesz się dla zabawy, a potem, kiedy coś poczujesz, jest zupełnie inaczej. Byłam sama przez ok. pięć lat, z wyjątkiem kilku nieudanych randek i nigdy nie czułam się w ten sposób. Byłam trochę zażenowana – mówiła artystka.