Selena Gomez wspomina czas po rozstaniu z Justinem Bieberem

Selena Gomez i Justin Bieber byli w związku z przerwami od 2010 do 2018 r. Jakiś czas po rozstaniu Selena zdradziła, że kiedy była z Justinem, była ofiarą przemocy domowej, co skłoniło ją do szukania profesjonalnej pomocy i skupienia się na własnym zdrowiu psychicznym. Artystka podkreślała, że potrzebowała czasu, by zrozumieć swoje doświadczenia i odzyskać kontrolę nad własnym życiem.
Po rozstaniu z Bieberem
Obecnie Gomez jest zaręczona z producentem Bennym Blanco, jednocześnie w piosenkach nadal wraca do czasu, kiedy była z Bieberem. Goszcząc w podcaście „Table Manners” gwiazda przyznała, że po rozstaniu z Kanadyjczykiem była sama przez kilka lat.
– Od bardzo dawna nikt mi się nie podobał. Czasem całujesz się dla zabawy, a potem, kiedy coś poczujesz, jest zupełnie inaczej. Byłam sama przez ok. pięć lat, z wyjątkiem kilku nieudanych randek i nigdy nie czułam się w ten sposób. Byłam trochę zażenowana – mówiła artystka.
@tablemannerspodcast Table Manners takes on Manhattan! For our NYC series, we’re serving up the wonderful Selena Gomez and her gorgeous fiancé (and good friend of the podcast) Benny Blanco! Recorded live from the glorious Boom Bar at the Standard High Line hotel, Selena & Benny told us all about their first date in LA, the recipes Selena learned from her nana, wedding plans, how Selena got a rash after their first kiss, the meals Benny’s mum cooked him growing up, eating pickles at the cinema, and that she used to hide round the corner from Benny’s house before a date ❤️ This was a total delight with the most gorgeous guests – we can’t wait for you to see what else is ahead for this stellar NYC season! Selena & Benny’s joint album ‘I Said I Love You First’ is out now. #TableManners #JessieWare #LennieWare #SelenaGomez #BennyBlanco #SelenaAndBenny @Selena Gomez #food #cooking #Recipe #dating #date #nana #chef #meal #funny #cute #Relationship ♬ original sound – Table Manners Podcast