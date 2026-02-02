Grammy 2026: Kendrick Lamar wielkim zwycięzcą gali. Pełne podsumowanie najważniejszych nagród muzycznych na świecie

Foto: @piotr_tarasewicz / @cgm.pl

Gala Grammy Awards 2026 przejdzie do historii jako jedna z najbardziej wyrazistych i zaangażowanych politycznie ceremonii ostatnich lat. Największym triumfatorem wieczoru został Kendrick Lamar, który zgarnął aż pięć statuetek, umacniając swoją pozycję jako jednego z najważniejszych artystów XXI wieku. Tegoroczne nagrody przyniosły również sukcesy artystom takim jak Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga czy Olivia Dean.

Poniżej przedstawiamy szczegółowe podsumowanie najważniejszych kategorii oraz wszystkich kluczowych ZWYCIĘZCÓW Grammy 2026.

Kendrick Lamar – głos pokolenia i symbol zaangażowania

Największym triumfatorem wieczoru był Kendrick Lamar, który zdobył pięć statuetek Grammy, w tym za Record of the Year, Best Rap Album oraz wszystkie kluczowe kategorie rapowe.

Album „GNX” oraz utwór „Luther” (nagrany z SZA) zostały docenione nie tylko za walory artystyczne, ale także za społeczny i polityczny przekaz, odnoszący się do systemowej przemocy, nierówności rasowych oraz kryzysu zaufania wobec instytucji państwowych.

Lamar w swoim wystąpieniu podkreślił, że „sztuka nie może być oderwana od rzeczywistości”, co zostało odebrane jako manifest całej gali.

Grammy 2026 najbardziej polityczne od lat

Jednym z najmocniejszych momentów wieczoru było przemówienie Bad Bunny’ego, który – odbierając nagrodę za Album Roku – skrytykował działania US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Artysta odniósł się do śmierci obywateli USA zastrzelonych przez funkcjonariuszy oraz do strachu, w jakim żyją społeczności imigranckie.

W ślad za nim Billie Eilish, Olivia Dean oraz inni laureaci i nominowani apelowali o:

odpowiedzialność władzy,

reformę służb,

ochronę praw człowieka.

Tak jednoznacznych, zbiorowych wystąpień nie widziano na Grammy od czasów protestów przeciwko wojnie w Iraku i prezydenturze Donalda Trumpa. W przeciwieństwie do wcześniejszych lat, w których gwiazdy często unikały deklaracji politycznych, Grammy 2026 zdominowała narracja odwagi i odpowiedzialności. Wielu artystów otwarcie mówiło o:

przemocy z użyciem broni,

represjach wobec protestujących,

cenzurze kulturowej,

marginalizacji mniejszości.

Akademia nie próbowała tych głosów uciszać, co również zostało odebrane jako symboliczna zmiana.

Lista zwycięzców Grammy 2026

Record of the Year

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – ‘Luther’ – ZWYCIĘZCA

Bad Bunny – ‘DtMF’

Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Manchild’

Doechii – ‘Anxiety’

Billie Eilish – ‘Wildflower’

Lady Gaga – ‘Abracadabra’

Chappell Roan – ‘The Subway’

Rosé and Bruno Mars – ‘APT.’

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – ‘Wildflower’ – ZWYCIĘZCA

Lady Gaga – ‘Abracadabra’

Doechii – ‘Anxiety’

Rosé and Bruno Mars – ‘APT.’

Bad Bunny – ‘DtMF’

Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – ‘Golden’

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – ‘Luther’

Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Manchild’

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean – ZWYCIĘZCA

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen – ZWYCIĘZCA

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Cirkut – ZWYCIĘZCA

Dan Auerbach

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Best Pop Solo Performance

Lola Young – ‘Messy’ – ZWYCIĘZCA

Justin Bieber – ‘Daisies’

Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Manchild’

Lady Gaga – ‘Disease’

Chappell Roan – ‘The Subway’

Best Pop Vocal Album

Lady Gaga – ‘Mayhem’ – ZWYCIĘZCA

Justin Bieber – ‘Swag’

Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Something Beautiful’

Teddy Swims – ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)’

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – ‘Defying Gravity’ – ZWYCIĘZCA

Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – ‘Golden’

KATSEYE – ‘Gabriela’

Rosé and Bruno Mars – ‘APT.’

SZA with Kendrick Lamar – ‘30 for 30’

Best Dance Pop Recording

Lady Gaga – ‘Abracadabra’ – ZWYCIĘZCA

Selena Gomez & benny blanco – ‘Bluest Flame’

Zara Larsson – ‘Midnight Sun’

Tate McRae – ‘Just Keep Watching’

PinkPantheress – ‘Illegal’

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Laufey – ‘A Matter Of Time’ – ZWYCIĘZCA

Laila Biali – ‘Wintersongs’

Jennifer Hudson – ‘The Gift Of Love’

Elton John & Brandi Carlile – ‘Who Believes In Angels?’

Lady Gaga – ‘Harlequin’

Barbra Streisand – ‘The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2’

Best Dance/Electronic Album

FKA twigs – ‘Eusexua’ – ZWYCIĘZCA

Fred again.. – ‘Ten Days’

PinkPantheress – ‘Fancy That’

Rüfüs Du Sol – ‘Inhale / Exhale’

Skrillex – ‘Fuck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3’

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Tame Impala – ‘End of Summer’ – ZWYCIĘZCA

Disclosure & Anderson .Paak – ‘No Cap’

Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax – ‘Victory Lap’

Kaytranada – ‘Space Invader’

Skrillex – ‘Voltage’

Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical

Lady Gaga and Gesaffelstein – ‘Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein remix)’ – ZWYCIĘZCA

Mariah Carey and Kaytranada – ‘Don’t Forget About Us’

Soul II Soul – ‘A Dreams A Dream (Ron Trent remix)’

The Chemical Brothers and Chris Lake – ‘Galvanize (Chris Lake remix)’

Hunt/x, Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami – ‘Golden (David Guetta remix)’

Best Rap Album

Kendrick Lamar – ‘GNX’ – ZWYCIĘZCA

Clipse – ‘Let God Sort Em Out’

GloRilla – ‘Glorious’

JID – ‘God Does Like Ugly’

Tyler, The Creator – ‘Chromakopia’

Best Rap Song

Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay – ‘TV Off’ – ZWYCIĘZCA

Doechii – ‘Anxiety’

Clipse featuring John Legend and Voices of Fire – ‘The Birds Don’t Sing’

Tyler, The Creator featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and Lil Wayne – ‘Sticky’

GloRilla – ‘TGIF’

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – ‘Luther’ – ZWYCIĘZCA

Fridayy featuring Meek Mill – ‘Proud Of Me’

JID featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack – ‘Wholeheartedly’

Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon featuring Rapsody – ‘WeMaj’

PartyNextDoor and Drake – ‘Somebody Loves Me’

Best Rap Performance

Clipse featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams – ‘Chains & Whips’ – ZWYCIĘZCA

Cardi B – ‘Outside’

Doechii – ‘Anxiety’

Tyler, The Creator featuring Teezo Touchdown – ‘Darling, I’

Best R&B Album

Leon Thomas – ‘Mutt’ – ZWYCIĘZCA

Givēon – ‘Beloved’

Coco Jones – ‘Why Not More?’

Ledisi – ‘The Crown’

Teyana Taylor – ‘Escape Room’

Best R&B Song

Kehlani – ‘Folded’ – ZWYCIĘZCA

Summer Walker – ‘Heart Of A Woman’

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller – ‘It Depends’

Durand Bernarr – ‘Overqualified’

Leon Thomas – ‘Yes It Is’

Best R&B Performance

Kehlani – ‘Folded’ – ZWYCIĘZCA

Justin Bieber – ‘Yukon’

Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller – ‘It Depends’

Leon Thomas – ‘Mutt’ (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)

Summer Walker – ‘Heart Of A Woman’

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Leon Thomas – ‘Vibes Don’t Lie’ – ZWYCIĘZCA

Durand Bernarr – ‘Here We Are’

Lalah Hathaway – ‘Uptown’

Ledisi – ‘Love You Too’

SZA – ‘Crybaby’

Best Progressive R&B Album

Durand Bernarr – ‘Bloom’ – ZWYCIĘZCA

Bilal – ‘Adjust Brightness’

Destin Conrad – ‘Love on Digital’

Flo – ‘Access All Areas’

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon – ‘Come As You Are’

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album