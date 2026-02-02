Grammy 2026: Kendrick Lamar wielkim zwycięzcą gali. Pełne podsumowanie najważniejszych nagród muzycznych na świecie

Foto: @piotr_tarasewicz / @cgm.pl
Gala Grammy Awards 2026 przejdzie do historii jako jedna z najbardziej wyrazistych i zaangażowanych politycznie ceremonii ostatnich lat. Największym triumfatorem wieczoru został Kendrick Lamar, który zgarnął aż pięć statuetek, umacniając swoją pozycję jako jednego z najważniejszych artystów XXI wieku. Tegoroczne nagrody przyniosły również sukcesy artystom takim jak Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga czy Olivia Dean.
Poniżej przedstawiamy szczegółowe podsumowanie najważniejszych kategorii oraz wszystkich kluczowych ZWYCIĘZCÓW Grammy 2026.
Kendrick Lamar – głos pokolenia i symbol zaangażowania
Największym triumfatorem wieczoru był Kendrick Lamar, który zdobył pięć statuetek Grammy, w tym za Record of the Year, Best Rap Album oraz wszystkie kluczowe kategorie rapowe.
Album „GNX” oraz utwór „Luther” (nagrany z SZA) zostały docenione nie tylko za walory artystyczne, ale także za społeczny i polityczny przekaz, odnoszący się do systemowej przemocy, nierówności rasowych oraz kryzysu zaufania wobec instytucji państwowych.
Lamar w swoim wystąpieniu podkreślił, że „sztuka nie może być oderwana od rzeczywistości”, co zostało odebrane jako manifest całej gali.
Grammy 2026 najbardziej polityczne od lat
Jednym z najmocniejszych momentów wieczoru było przemówienie Bad Bunny’ego, który – odbierając nagrodę za Album Roku – skrytykował działania US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Artysta odniósł się do śmierci obywateli USA zastrzelonych przez funkcjonariuszy oraz do strachu, w jakim żyją społeczności imigranckie.
W ślad za nim Billie Eilish, Olivia Dean oraz inni laureaci i nominowani apelowali o:
-
odpowiedzialność władzy,
-
reformę służb,
-
ochronę praw człowieka.
Tak jednoznacznych, zbiorowych wystąpień nie widziano na Grammy od czasów protestów przeciwko wojnie w Iraku i prezydenturze Donalda Trumpa. W przeciwieństwie do wcześniejszych lat, w których gwiazdy często unikały deklaracji politycznych, Grammy 2026 zdominowała narracja odwagi i odpowiedzialności. Wielu artystów otwarcie mówiło o:
-
przemocy z użyciem broni,
-
represjach wobec protestujących,
-
cenzurze kulturowej,
-
marginalizacji mniejszości.
Akademia nie próbowała tych głosów uciszać, co również zostało odebrane jako symboliczna zmiana.
Lista zwycięzców Grammy 2026
Record of the Year
-
Kendrick Lamar with SZA – ‘Luther’ – ZWYCIĘZCA
-
Bad Bunny – ‘DtMF’
-
Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Manchild’
-
Doechii – ‘Anxiety’
-
Billie Eilish – ‘Wildflower’
-
Lady Gaga – ‘Abracadabra’
-
Chappell Roan – ‘The Subway’
-
Rosé and Bruno Mars – ‘APT.’
Song of the Year
-
Billie Eilish – ‘Wildflower’ – ZWYCIĘZCA
-
Lady Gaga – ‘Abracadabra’
-
Doechii – ‘Anxiety’
-
Rosé and Bruno Mars – ‘APT.’
-
Bad Bunny – ‘DtMF’
-
Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – ‘Golden’
-
Kendrick Lamar with SZA – ‘Luther’
-
Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Manchild’
Best New Artist
-
Olivia Dean – ZWYCIĘZCA
-
KATSEYE
-
The Marias
-
Addison Rae
-
Sombr
-
Leon Thomas
-
Alex Warren
-
Lola Young
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
-
Amy Allen – ZWYCIĘZCA
-
Edgar Barrera
-
Jessie Jo Dillon
-
Tobias Jesso Jr.
-
Laura Veltz
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
-
Cirkut – ZWYCIĘZCA
-
Dan Auerbach
-
Dijon
-
Blake Mills
-
Sounwave
Best Pop Solo Performance
-
Lola Young – ‘Messy’ – ZWYCIĘZCA
-
Justin Bieber – ‘Daisies’
-
Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Manchild’
-
Lady Gaga – ‘Disease’
-
Chappell Roan – ‘The Subway’
Best Pop Vocal Album
-
Lady Gaga – ‘Mayhem’ – ZWYCIĘZCA
-
Justin Bieber – ‘Swag’
-
Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Man’s Best Friend’
-
Miley Cyrus – ‘Something Beautiful’
-
Teddy Swims – ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)’
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
-
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – ‘Defying Gravity’ – ZWYCIĘZCA
-
Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – ‘Golden’
-
KATSEYE – ‘Gabriela’
-
Rosé and Bruno Mars – ‘APT.’
-
SZA with Kendrick Lamar – ‘30 for 30’
Best Dance Pop Recording
-
Lady Gaga – ‘Abracadabra’ – ZWYCIĘZCA
-
Selena Gomez & benny blanco – ‘Bluest Flame’
-
Zara Larsson – ‘Midnight Sun’
-
Tate McRae – ‘Just Keep Watching’
-
PinkPantheress – ‘Illegal’
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
-
Laufey – ‘A Matter Of Time’ – ZWYCIĘZCA
-
Laila Biali – ‘Wintersongs’
-
Jennifer Hudson – ‘The Gift Of Love’
-
Elton John & Brandi Carlile – ‘Who Believes In Angels?’
-
Lady Gaga – ‘Harlequin’
-
Barbra Streisand – ‘The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2’
Best Dance/Electronic Album
-
FKA twigs – ‘Eusexua’ – ZWYCIĘZCA
-
Fred again.. – ‘Ten Days’
-
PinkPantheress – ‘Fancy That’
-
Rüfüs Du Sol – ‘Inhale / Exhale’
-
Skrillex – ‘Fuck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3’
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
-
Tame Impala – ‘End of Summer’ – ZWYCIĘZCA
-
Disclosure & Anderson .Paak – ‘No Cap’
-
Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax – ‘Victory Lap’
-
Kaytranada – ‘Space Invader’
-
Skrillex – ‘Voltage’
Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical
-
Lady Gaga and Gesaffelstein – ‘Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein remix)’ – ZWYCIĘZCA
-
Mariah Carey and Kaytranada – ‘Don’t Forget About Us’
-
Soul II Soul – ‘A Dreams A Dream (Ron Trent remix)’
-
The Chemical Brothers and Chris Lake – ‘Galvanize (Chris Lake remix)’
-
Hunt/x, Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami – ‘Golden (David Guetta remix)’
Best Rap Album
-
Kendrick Lamar – ‘GNX’ – ZWYCIĘZCA
-
Clipse – ‘Let God Sort Em Out’
-
GloRilla – ‘Glorious’
-
JID – ‘God Does Like Ugly’
-
Tyler, The Creator – ‘Chromakopia’
Best Rap Song
-
Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay – ‘TV Off’ – ZWYCIĘZCA
-
Doechii – ‘Anxiety’
-
Clipse featuring John Legend and Voices of Fire – ‘The Birds Don’t Sing’
-
Tyler, The Creator featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and Lil Wayne – ‘Sticky’
-
GloRilla – ‘TGIF’
Best Melodic Rap Performance
-
Kendrick Lamar with SZA – ‘Luther’ – ZWYCIĘZCA
-
Fridayy featuring Meek Mill – ‘Proud Of Me’
-
JID featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack – ‘Wholeheartedly’
-
Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon featuring Rapsody – ‘WeMaj’
-
PartyNextDoor and Drake – ‘Somebody Loves Me’
Best Rap Performance
-
Clipse featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams – ‘Chains & Whips’ – ZWYCIĘZCA
-
Cardi B – ‘Outside’
-
Doechii – ‘Anxiety’
-
Tyler, The Creator featuring Teezo Touchdown – ‘Darling, I’
Best R&B Album
-
Leon Thomas – ‘Mutt’ – ZWYCIĘZCA
-
Givēon – ‘Beloved’
-
Coco Jones – ‘Why Not More?’
-
Ledisi – ‘The Crown’
-
Teyana Taylor – ‘Escape Room’
Best R&B Song
-
Kehlani – ‘Folded’ – ZWYCIĘZCA
-
Summer Walker – ‘Heart Of A Woman’
-
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller – ‘It Depends’
-
Durand Bernarr – ‘Overqualified’
-
Leon Thomas – ‘Yes It Is’
Best R&B Performance
-
Kehlani – ‘Folded’ – ZWYCIĘZCA
-
Justin Bieber – ‘Yukon’
-
Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller – ‘It Depends’
-
Leon Thomas – ‘Mutt’ (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)
-
Summer Walker – ‘Heart Of A Woman’
Best Traditional R&B Performance
-
Leon Thomas – ‘Vibes Don’t Lie’ – ZWYCIĘZCA
-
Durand Bernarr – ‘Here We Are’
-
Lalah Hathaway – ‘Uptown’
-
Ledisi – ‘Love You Too’
-
SZA – ‘Crybaby’
Best Progressive R&B Album
-
Durand Bernarr – ‘Bloom’ – ZWYCIĘZCA
-
Bilal – ‘Adjust Brightness’
-
Destin Conrad – ‘Love on Digital’
-
Flo – ‘Access All Areas’
-
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon – ‘Come As You Are’
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
-
Mad Skillz – ‘Words For Days Vol. 1’ – ZWYCIĘZCA
-
Queen Sheba – ‘A Hurricane in Heels’
-
Marc Marcel – ‘Black Shaman’
-
Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton – ‘Pages’
-
Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends – ‘Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople’