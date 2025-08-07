MTV Video Music Awards 2025 – Lady Gaga z rekordową liczbą nominacji, aż 33 debiutantów na liście

fot. mat. pras.
Lady Gaga liderką nominacji – 12 szans na statuetkę
Tegoroczna gala MTV Video Music Awards 2025 zapowiada się rekordowo – Lady Gaga zdobyła aż 12 nominacji, w tym w najbardziej prestiżowych kategoriach: Video of the Year, Artist of the Year oraz Best Album. Artystka po raz trzeci w karierze przewodzi stawce nominowanych (poprzednio w latach 2010 i 2020), a na koncie ma już 18 statuetek MTV VMA, co czyni ją jedną z najczęściej nagradzanych gwiazd w historii tej prestiżowej gali.
View this post on Instagram
Nowe miejsce i nowe kategorie
Po raz pierwszy w historii wydarzenie odbędzie się w nowoczesnej UBS Arena w Nowym Jorku. Organizatorzy – MTV oraz CBS – zapowiedzieli także nowe kategorie konkursowe: Best Pop Artist oraz Best Country. Ta decyzja wpisuje się w ewolucję rynku muzycznego oraz chęć jeszcze szerszego uwzględnienia różnorodności gatunków i wykonawców.
Silna konkurencja – Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar i ROSÉ na czele
Tuż za Lady Gagą plasują się Bruno Mars z 11 nominacjami oraz Kendrick Lamar z 10. Na szczególną uwagę zasługuje ROSÉ – członkini BLACKPINK – która zdobyła aż 8 nominacji, mimo że jest jedną z debiutantek w zestawieniu. Równie wysoko ocenione zostały Sabrina Carpenter (8), Ariana Grande i The Weeknd (po 7). Wśród artystów z licznymi nominacjami znaleźli się również Billie Eilish (6), Charli XCX (5) oraz Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Doechii, Miley Cyrus i Tate McRae – każdy z czterema.
33 debiutantów na liście nominowanych
Tegoroczna edycja to także rekordowa liczba debiutantów – aż 33 artystów po raz pierwszy znalazło się na liście nominowanych. Wśród nich są m.in. Alex Warren, Gigi Perez, Blake Shelton, Brent Faiyaz, KATSEYE, Lainey Wilson, ROLE MODEL, sombr, The Marías. Szczególnie wyróżniają się ROSÉ (8 nominacji), Gigi Perez i Alex Warren (po 3). Swoje pierwsze solowe nominacje otrzymali także Damiano David, Leon Thomas, JENNIE, Jimin oraz JISOO.
Fani decydują – głosowanie do 5 września
W głosowaniu mogą wziąć udział wszyscy fani muzyki na stronie vote.mtv.com, gdzie można oddać głosy aż w 19 kategoriach neutralnych płciowo. Głosowanie potrwa do 5 września, godz. 24:00 czasu polskiego. W kategorii Best New Artist głosy będzie można oddawać aż do samego rozpoczęcia gali.
Szczególną interakcję z fanami zapewni aktywacja na Instagramie @VMAs. Komentując przypięte posty z odpowiednimi hashtagami do 8 sierpnia, można zdobywać dodatkowe głosy dla ulubionych artystów. 18 sierpnia poznamy także finalową szóstkę w kategorii Song of the Year.
Gdzie i kiedy oglądać MTV VMA 2025?
MTV VMA 2025 odbędzie się w nocy z 7 na 8 września. Polscy widzowie będą mogli oglądać transmisję na żywo o godz. 2:00 w nocy z niedzieli na poniedziałek na antenie MTV. Powtórka zostanie wyemitowana 8 września o 10:20.
Ubiegłoroczna gala cieszyła się ogromną popularnością, notując najwyższą oglądalność od 4 lat i rekordowe 66,7 miliona interakcji w mediach społecznościowych. Organizatorzy mają nadzieję, że tegoroczna edycja przebije te wyniki.
Pełna lista nominowanych
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
Kendrick Lamar – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – Interscope Records
Morgan Wallen – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
The Weeknd – XO/Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry” – Interscope Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records
Lorde – “What Was That” – Republic Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
Tate McRae – “Sports Car” – RCA Records
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
Alex Warren – Atlantic Records
Ella Langley – SAWGOD/Columbia Records
Gigi Perez – Island
Lola Young – Island
sombr – SMB Music/Warner Records
The Marías – Nice Life/Atlantic Records
BEST POP ARTIST
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Charli xcx – Atlantic Records
Justin Bieber – Def Jam Recordings
Lorde – Republic Records
Miley Cyrus – Columbia Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Island
Tate McRae – RCA Records
MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR, presented by BACARDÍ® Rum
Aug 2024 – Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
Sept 2024 – Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin Records/Republic Records
Oct 2024 – Mark Ambor – “Belong Together” – Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music
Nov 2024 – Lay Bankz – “Graveyard” – Artist Partner Group Inc.
Dec 2024 – Dasha – “Bye Bye Bye” – Warner Records
Jan 2025 – KATSEYE – “Touch” – HYBE/Geffen Records
Feb 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – “KEHLANI” – 300 Entertainment
Mar 2025 – Leon Thomas – “YES IT IS” – EZMNY Records/Motown Records
Apr 2025 – Livingston – “Shadow” – Republic Records
May 2025 – Damiano David – “Next Summer” – Sony Italy/Arista Records
June 2025 – Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song” – Island
July 2025 – ROLE MODEL – “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” – Interscope Records
BEST COLLABORATION, presented by Under Armour
Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)” – Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther” – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records
Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – “Pour Me A Drink” – Mercury Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Sunset Blvd” – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
BEST POP
Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records
Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Record
Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
BEST HIP-HOP
Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
Drake – “NOKIA” – OVO/Santa Anna/Republic
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – CMG/Interscope Records
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
LL COOL J ft. Eminem – “Murdergram Deux” – Def Jam Recordings
Travis Scott – “4X4” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
BEST R&B
Chris Brown – “Residuals” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – “MUTT (REMIX)” – EZMNY Records/Motown Records
Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous” – gamma.
PARTYNEXTDOOR – “N o C h i l l” – OVO Sound
Summer Walker – “Heart Of A Woman” – LVRN/Interscope Records
SZA – “Drive” – Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song” – Island
Imagine Dragons – “Wake Up” – KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records
Lola Young – “Messy” – Island
mgk & Jelly Roll – “Lonely Road” – EST 19XX/Interscope Records
sombr – “back to friends” – SMB Music/Warner Records
The Marías – “Back To Me” – Nice Life/Atlantic Records
BEST ROCK
Coldplay – “ALL MY LOVE” – Atlantic Records
Evanescence – “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series „Devil May Cry”)” – Netflix Music
Green Day – “One Eyed Bastard” – Reprise Records/Warner Records
Lenny Kravitz – “Honey” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine” – Warner Records
twenty one pilots – “The Contract” – Fueled By Ramen
BEST LATIN
Bad Bunny – “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Rimas Entertainment
J Balvin – “Rio” – Capitol Records
KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” – Bichota Records/Interscope Records
Peso Pluma – “LA PATRULLA” – Double P Records
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?” – Sony Music US Latin
Shakira – “Soltera“ – Sony Music US Latin
BEST K-POP
aespa – “Whiplash” – SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group
JENNIE – “like JENNIE” – OA Entertainment/Columbia Records
Jimin – “Who” – BIGHIT MUSIC
JISOO – “earthquake” – Warner Records
LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – “Born Again” – Lloud Co./RCA Records
Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom” – JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic
ROSÉ – “toxic till the end” – Atlantic Records
BEST AFROBEATS
Asake & Travis Scott – “Active” – YBNL Nation/EMPIRE
Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – “TaTaTa” – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” – gamma.
Rema – “Baby (Is It A Crime)” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / Interscope Records
Tems ft. Asake – “Get It Right” – RCA Records/Since ’93
Tyla – “PUSH 2 START” – FAX Records/Epic Records
Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – “Piece Of My Heart” – Starboy/RCA Records
BEST COUNTRY
Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m In Love With You” – Mercury Nashville
Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You” – CoJo Music / Warner Music Nashville
Jelly Roll – “Liar” – BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records
Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU” – Broken Bow Records
Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?” – Columbia Records
Morgan Wallen – “Smile” – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
BEST ALBUM
Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Rimas Entertainment
Kendrick Lamar – GNX – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – Mayhem – Interscope Records
Morgan Wallen – I’m The Problem – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet – Island
The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow – XO/Republic Records
BEST LONG FORM VIDEO
Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
Bad Bunny – “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)” – Rimas Entertainment
Damiano David – “FUNNY little STORIES” – Sony Italy/Arista Records
Mac Miller – “Balloonerism” – Warner Records
Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful” – Columbia Records
The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” – XO/Republic Records
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Burna Boy – “Higher” – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records
Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Younger And Hotter Than Me” – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking” – Arista Records
BEST DIRECTION
Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
BEST ART DIRECTION
Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
Lorde – “Man Of The Year” – Republic Records
Miley Cyrus – “End of the World” – Columbia Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
Miley Cyrus – “Easy Lover” – Columbia Records
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
BEST EDITING
Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records
Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)” – Atlantic Records
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
FKA twigs – “Eusexua” – Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
Tyla – “PUSH 2 START” – FAX Records/Epic Records
Zara Larsson – “Pretty Ugly” – Epic Records
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)” – Atlantic Records
The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” – XO/Republic Records
Nominowani według liczby otrzymanych nominacji
(**) = Pierwsza nominacja
Lady Gaga (12)
Video of the Year – “Die With A Smile”
Artist of the Year
Song of the Year – “Die With A Smile”
Best Collaboration – “Die With A Smile”
Best Pop – “Die With A Smile”
Best Album – Mayhem
Best Direction – “Abracadabra”
Best Art Direction – “Abracadabra”
Best Cinematography – “Abracadabra”
Best Editing – “Abracadabra”
Best Choreography – “Abracadabra”
Best Visual Effects – “Abracadabra”
Bruno Mars (11)
Video of the Year – “Die With A Smile”
Video of the Year – “APT.”
Song of the Year – “Die With A Smile”
Song of the Year – “APT.”
Best Collaboration – “Die With A Smile”
Best Collaboration – “APT.”
Best Pop – “Die With A Smile”
Best Pop – “APT.”
Best Direction – “APT.”
Best Art Direction – “APT.”
Best Visual Effects – “APT.”
Kendrick Lamar (10)
Video of the Year – “Not Like Us”
Artist of the Year
Best Collaboration – “luther”
Best Hip-Hop – “Not Like Us”
Best Album – GNX
Best Direction – “Not Like Us”
Best Art Direction – “Not Like Us”
Best Cinematography – “Not Like Us”
Best Editing – “Not Like Us”
Best Choreography – “Not Like Us”
ROSÉ (8) **
Video of the Year – “APT.”
Song of the Year – “APT.”
Best Collaboration – “APT.”
Best Pop – “APT.”
Best K-Pop – “toxic till the end”
Best Direction – “APT.”
Best Art Direction – “APT.”
Best Visual Effects – “APT.”
Sabrina Carpenter (8)
Video of the Year – “Manchild”
Best Pop Artist
Best Pop – “Manchild”
Best Album – Short n’ Sweet
Best Direction – “Manchild”
Best Cinematography – “Manchild”
Best Editing – “Manchild”
Best Visual Effects – “Manchild”
Ariana Grande (7)
Video of the Year – “brighter days ahead”
Best Pop Artist
Best Pop – “brighter days ahead”
Best Long Form Video – “brighter days ahead”
Best Direction – “brighter days ahead”
Best Cinematography – “brighter days ahead”
Best Visual Effects – “brighter days ahead”
The Weeknd (7)
Video of the Year – “Timeless”
Artist of the Year
Song of the Year – “Timeless”
Best R&B – “Timeless”
Best Album – Hurry Up Tomorrow
Best Long Form Video – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
Best Visual Effects – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
Billie Eilish (6)
Video of the Year – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”
Song of the Year – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”
Video for Good – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
Best Direction – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
Best Art Direction – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
Best Editing – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
Charli xcx (5)
Best Pop Artist
Video for Good – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
Best Direction – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
Best Art Direction – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
Best Editing – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
Bad Bunny (4)
Artist of the Year
Best Latin – “BAILE INoLVIDABLE”
Best Album – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
Best Long Form Video – “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)”
Doechii (4)
Song of the Year – “Anxiety”
Best Hip-Hop – “Anxiety”
Video for Good – “Anxiety”
Best Choreography – “Anxiety”
Ed Sheeran (4)
Song of the Year – “Sapphire”
Best Pop – “Sapphire”
Best Cinematography – “Sapphire”
Best Editing – “Sapphire”
Jelly Roll (4)
Best Hip-Hop – “Somebody Save Me”
Best Alternative – “Lonely Road”
Best Country – “Liar”
Video for Good – “Somebody Save Me”
Miley Cyrus (4)
Best Pop Artist
Best Long Form Video – “Something Beautiful”
Best Cinematography – “Easy Lover”
Best Art Direction – “End of the World”
Tate McRae (4)
Song of the Year – “Sports Car”
Best Pop Artist
Best Editing – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)”
Best Visual Effects – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)”
Alex Warren (3) **
Song of the Year – “Ordinary”
Best New Artist
Best Pop – “Ordinary”
Eminem (3)
Best Hip-Hop – “Somebody Save Me”
Best Hip-Hop – “Murdergram Deux”
Video for Good – “Somebody Save Me”
Gigi Perez (3) **
Best New Artist
PUSH Performance of the Year – “Sailor Song”
Best Alternative – “Sailor Song”
Lorde (3)
Song of the Year – “What Was That”
Best Pop Artist
Best Art Direction – “Man Of The Year”
Morgan Wallen (3)
Artist of the Year
Best Country – “Smile”
Best Album – I’m The Problem
Playboi Carti (3)
Video of the Year – “Timeless”
Song of the Year – “Timeless”
Best R&B – “Timeless”
Travis Scott (3)
Best Hip-Hop – “4X4”
Best Afrobeats – “Active”
Best Afrobeats – “TaTaTa”
Asake (2)
Best Afrobeats – “Active”
Best Afrobeats – “Get It Right”
benny blanco (2)
Best Collaboration – “Sunset Blvd”
Video for Good – “Younger and Hotter Than Me”
Burna Boy (2)
Best Afrobeats – “TaTaTa”
Video for Good – “Higher”
Damiano David (2) **
Best Long Form Video – “FUNNY little STORIES”
PUSH Performance of the Year – “Next Summer”
Leon Thomas (2) **
Best R&B – “MUTT (REMIX)”
PUSH Performance of the Year – “YES IT IS”
Lola Young (2) **
Best New Artist
Best Alternative – “Messy”
Selena Gomez (2)
Best Collaboration – “Sunset Blvd”
Video for Good – “Younger and Hotter Than Me”
sombr (2) **
Best New Artist
Best Alternative – “back to friends”
SZA (2)
Best Collaboration – “luther”
Best R&B – “Drive”
The Marías (2) **
Best New Artist
Best Alternative – “Back To Me”
Tyla (2)
Best Afrobeats – “PUSH 2 START”
Best Choreography – “PUSH 2 START”