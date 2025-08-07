MTV Video Music Awards 2025 – Lady Gaga z rekordową liczbą nominacji, aż 33 debiutantów na liście

View this post on Instagram

Nowe miejsce i nowe kategorie

Po raz pierwszy w historii wydarzenie odbędzie się w nowoczesnej UBS Arena w Nowym Jorku. Organizatorzy – MTV oraz CBS – zapowiedzieli także nowe kategorie konkursowe: Best Pop Artist oraz Best Country. Ta decyzja wpisuje się w ewolucję rynku muzycznego oraz chęć jeszcze szerszego uwzględnienia różnorodności gatunków i wykonawców.

Silna konkurencja – Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar i ROSÉ na czele

Tuż za Lady Gagą plasują się Bruno Mars z 11 nominacjami oraz Kendrick Lamar z 10. Na szczególną uwagę zasługuje ROSÉ – członkini BLACKPINK – która zdobyła aż 8 nominacji, mimo że jest jedną z debiutantek w zestawieniu. Równie wysoko ocenione zostały Sabrina Carpenter (8), Ariana Grande i The Weeknd (po 7). Wśród artystów z licznymi nominacjami znaleźli się również Billie Eilish (6), Charli XCX (5) oraz Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Doechii, Miley Cyrus i Tate McRae – każdy z czterema.

33 debiutantów na liście nominowanych

Tegoroczna edycja to także rekordowa liczba debiutantów – aż 33 artystów po raz pierwszy znalazło się na liście nominowanych. Wśród nich są m.in. Alex Warren, Gigi Perez, Blake Shelton, Brent Faiyaz, KATSEYE, Lainey Wilson, ROLE MODEL, sombr, The Marías. Szczególnie wyróżniają się ROSÉ (8 nominacji), Gigi Perez i Alex Warren (po 3). Swoje pierwsze solowe nominacje otrzymali także Damiano David, Leon Thomas, JENNIE, Jimin oraz JISOO.

Fani decydują – głosowanie do 5 września

W głosowaniu mogą wziąć udział wszyscy fani muzyki na stronie vote.mtv.com, gdzie można oddać głosy aż w 19 kategoriach neutralnych płciowo. Głosowanie potrwa do 5 września, godz. 24:00 czasu polskiego. W kategorii Best New Artist głosy będzie można oddawać aż do samego rozpoczęcia gali.

Szczególną interakcję z fanami zapewni aktywacja na Instagramie @VMAs. Komentując przypięte posty z odpowiednimi hashtagami do 8 sierpnia, można zdobywać dodatkowe głosy dla ulubionych artystów. 18 sierpnia poznamy także finalową szóstkę w kategorii Song of the Year.

Gdzie i kiedy oglądać MTV VMA 2025?

MTV VMA 2025 odbędzie się w nocy z 7 na 8 września. Polscy widzowie będą mogli oglądać transmisję na żywo o godz. 2:00 w nocy z niedzieli na poniedziałek na antenie MTV. Powtórka zostanie wyemitowana 8 września o 10:20.

Ubiegłoroczna gala cieszyła się ogromną popularnością, notując najwyższą oglądalność od 4 lat i rekordowe 66,7 miliona interakcji w mediach społecznościowych. Organizatorzy mają nadzieję, że tegoroczna edycja przebije te wyniki.

Pełna lista nominowanych

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – Interscope Records

Morgan Wallen – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

The Weeknd – XO/Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records

Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry” – Interscope Records

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records

Lorde – “What Was That” – Republic Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Tate McRae – “Sports Car” – RCA Records

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

Alex Warren – Atlantic Records

Ella Langley – SAWGOD/Columbia Records

Gigi Perez – Island

Lola Young – Island

sombr – SMB Music/Warner Records

The Marías – Nice Life/Atlantic Records

BEST POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Charli xcx – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – Def Jam Recordings

Lorde – Republic Records

Miley Cyrus – Columbia Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

Tate McRae – RCA Records

MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR, presented by BACARDÍ® Rum

Aug 2024 – Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE

Sept 2024 – Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin Records/Republic Records

Oct 2024 – Mark Ambor – “Belong Together” – Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music

Nov 2024 – Lay Bankz – “Graveyard” – Artist Partner Group Inc.

Dec 2024 – Dasha – “Bye Bye Bye” – Warner Records

Jan 2025 – KATSEYE – “Touch” – HYBE/Geffen Records

Feb 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – “KEHLANI” – 300 Entertainment

Mar 2025 – Leon Thomas – “YES IT IS” – EZMNY Records/Motown Records

Apr 2025 – Livingston – “Shadow” – Republic Records

May 2025 – Damiano David – “Next Summer” – Sony Italy/Arista Records

June 2025 – Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song” – Island

July 2025 – ROLE MODEL – “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” – Interscope Records

BEST COLLABORATION, presented by Under Armour

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)” – Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – “Pour Me A Drink” – Mercury Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Sunset Blvd” – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records

BEST POP

Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Record

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

BEST HIP-HOP

Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records

Drake – “NOKIA” – OVO/Santa Anna/Republic

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – CMG/Interscope Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

LL COOL J ft. Eminem – “Murdergram Deux” – Def Jam Recordings

Travis Scott – “4X4” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

BEST R&B

Chris Brown – “Residuals” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – “MUTT (REMIX)” – EZMNY Records/Motown Records

Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous” – gamma.

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “N o C h i l l” – OVO Sound

Summer Walker – “Heart Of A Woman” – LVRN/Interscope Records

SZA – “Drive” – Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song” – Island

Imagine Dragons – “Wake Up” – KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records

Lola Young – “Messy” – Island

mgk & Jelly Roll – “Lonely Road” – EST 19XX/Interscope Records

sombr – “back to friends” – SMB Music/Warner Records

The Marías – “Back To Me” – Nice Life/Atlantic Records

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – “ALL MY LOVE” – Atlantic Records

Evanescence – “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series „Devil May Cry”)” – Netflix Music

Green Day – “One Eyed Bastard” – Reprise Records/Warner Records

Lenny Kravitz – “Honey” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH

Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine” – Warner Records

twenty one pilots – “The Contract” – Fueled By Ramen

BEST LATIN

Bad Bunny – “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Rimas Entertainment

J Balvin – “Rio” – Capitol Records

KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” – Bichota Records/Interscope Records

Peso Pluma – “LA PATRULLA” – Double P Records

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?” – Sony Music US Latin

Shakira – “Soltera“ – Sony Music US Latin

BEST K-POP

aespa – “Whiplash” – SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group

JENNIE – “like JENNIE” – OA Entertainment/Columbia Records

Jimin – “Who” – BIGHIT MUSIC

JISOO – “earthquake” – Warner Records

LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – “Born Again” – Lloud Co./RCA Records

Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom” – JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic

ROSÉ – “toxic till the end” – Atlantic Records

BEST AFROBEATS

Asake & Travis Scott – “Active” – YBNL Nation/EMPIRE

Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – “TaTaTa” – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” – gamma.

Rema – “Baby (Is It A Crime)” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / Interscope Records

Tems ft. Asake – “Get It Right” – RCA Records/Since ’93

Tyla – “PUSH 2 START” – FAX Records/Epic Records

Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – “Piece Of My Heart” – Starboy/RCA Records

BEST COUNTRY

Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m In Love With You” – Mercury Nashville

Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You” – CoJo Music / Warner Music Nashville

Jelly Roll – “Liar” – BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records

Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU” – Broken Bow Records

Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?” – Columbia Records

Morgan Wallen – “Smile” – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records

BEST ALBUM

Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Rimas Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar – GNX – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – Mayhem – Interscope Records

Morgan Wallen – I’m The Problem – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet – Island

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow – XO/Republic Records

BEST LONG FORM VIDEO

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)” – Rimas Entertainment

Damiano David – “FUNNY little STORIES” – Sony Italy/Arista Records

Mac Miller – “Balloonerism” – Warner Records

Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful” – Columbia Records

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” – XO/Republic Records

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Burna Boy – “Higher” – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records

Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Younger And Hotter Than Me” – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records

Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking” – Arista Records

BEST DIRECTION

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

BEST ART DIRECTION

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

Lorde – “Man Of The Year” – Republic Records

Miley Cyrus – “End of the World” – Columbia Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

Miley Cyrus – “Easy Lover” – Columbia Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

BEST EDITING

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)” – Atlantic Records

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records

FKA twigs – “Eusexua” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

Tyla – “PUSH 2 START” – FAX Records/Epic Records

Zara Larsson – “Pretty Ugly” – Epic Records

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)” – Atlantic Records

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” – XO/Republic Records

Nominowani według liczby otrzymanych nominacji

(**) = Pierwsza nominacja

Lady Gaga (12)

Video of the Year – “Die With A Smile”

Artist of the Year

Song of the Year – “Die With A Smile”

Best Collaboration – “Die With A Smile”

Best Pop – “Die With A Smile”

Best Album – Mayhem

Best Direction – “Abracadabra”

Best Art Direction – “Abracadabra”

Best Cinematography – “Abracadabra”

Best Editing – “Abracadabra”

Best Choreography – “Abracadabra”

Best Visual Effects – “Abracadabra”

Bruno Mars (11)

Video of the Year – “Die With A Smile”

Video of the Year – “APT.”

Song of the Year – “Die With A Smile”

Song of the Year – “APT.”

Best Collaboration – “Die With A Smile”

Best Collaboration – “APT.”

Best Pop – “Die With A Smile”

Best Pop – “APT.”

Best Direction – “APT.”

Best Art Direction – “APT.”

Best Visual Effects – “APT.”

Kendrick Lamar (10)

Video of the Year – “Not Like Us”

Artist of the Year

Best Collaboration – “luther”

Best Hip-Hop – “Not Like Us”

Best Album – GNX

Best Direction – “Not Like Us”

Best Art Direction – “Not Like Us”

Best Cinematography – “Not Like Us”

Best Editing – “Not Like Us”

Best Choreography – “Not Like Us”

ROSÉ (8) **

Video of the Year – “APT.”

Song of the Year – “APT.”

Best Collaboration – “APT.”

Best Pop – “APT.”

Best K-Pop – “toxic till the end”

Best Direction – “APT.”

Best Art Direction – “APT.”

Best Visual Effects – “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter (8)

Video of the Year – “Manchild”

Best Pop Artist

Best Pop – “Manchild”

Best Album – Short n’ Sweet

Best Direction – “Manchild”

Best Cinematography – “Manchild”

Best Editing – “Manchild”

Best Visual Effects – “Manchild”

Ariana Grande (7)

Video of the Year – “brighter days ahead”

Best Pop Artist

Best Pop – “brighter days ahead”

Best Long Form Video – “brighter days ahead”

Best Direction – “brighter days ahead”

Best Cinematography – “brighter days ahead”

Best Visual Effects – “brighter days ahead”

The Weeknd (7)

Video of the Year – “Timeless”

Artist of the Year

Song of the Year – “Timeless”

Best R&B – “Timeless”

Best Album – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Best Long Form Video – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Best Visual Effects – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Billie Eilish (6)

Video of the Year – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Song of the Year – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Video for Good – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Best Direction – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Best Art Direction – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Best Editing – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Charli xcx (5)

Best Pop Artist

Video for Good – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Best Direction – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Best Art Direction – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Best Editing – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Bad Bunny (4)

Artist of the Year

Best Latin – “BAILE INoLVIDABLE”

Best Album – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Best Long Form Video – “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)”

Doechii (4)

Song of the Year – “Anxiety”

Best Hip-Hop – “Anxiety”

Video for Good – “Anxiety”

Best Choreography – “Anxiety”

Ed Sheeran (4)

Song of the Year – “Sapphire”

Best Pop – “Sapphire”

Best Cinematography – “Sapphire”

Best Editing – “Sapphire”

Jelly Roll (4)

Best Hip-Hop – “Somebody Save Me”

Best Alternative – “Lonely Road”

Best Country – “Liar”

Video for Good – “Somebody Save Me”

Miley Cyrus (4)

Best Pop Artist

Best Long Form Video – “Something Beautiful”

Best Cinematography – “Easy Lover”

Best Art Direction – “End of the World”

Tate McRae (4)

Song of the Year – “Sports Car”

Best Pop Artist

Best Editing – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)”

Best Visual Effects – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)”

Alex Warren (3) **

Song of the Year – “Ordinary”

Best New Artist

Best Pop – “Ordinary”

Eminem (3)

Best Hip-Hop – “Somebody Save Me”

Best Hip-Hop – “Murdergram Deux”

Video for Good – “Somebody Save Me”

Gigi Perez (3) **

Best New Artist

PUSH Performance of the Year – “Sailor Song”

Best Alternative – “Sailor Song”

Lorde (3)

Song of the Year – “What Was That”

Best Pop Artist

Best Art Direction – “Man Of The Year”

Morgan Wallen (3)

Artist of the Year

Best Country – “Smile”

Best Album – I’m The Problem

Playboi Carti (3)

Video of the Year – “Timeless”

Song of the Year – “Timeless”

Best R&B – “Timeless”

Travis Scott (3)

Best Hip-Hop – “4X4”

Best Afrobeats – “Active”

Best Afrobeats – “TaTaTa”

Asake (2)

Best Afrobeats – “Active”

Best Afrobeats – “Get It Right”

benny blanco (2)

Best Collaboration – “Sunset Blvd”

Video for Good – “Younger and Hotter Than Me”

Burna Boy (2)

Best Afrobeats – “TaTaTa”

Video for Good – “Higher”

Damiano David (2) **

Best Long Form Video – “FUNNY little STORIES”

PUSH Performance of the Year – “Next Summer”

Leon Thomas (2) **

Best R&B – “MUTT (REMIX)”

PUSH Performance of the Year – “YES IT IS”

Lola Young (2) **

Best New Artist

Best Alternative – “Messy”

Selena Gomez (2)

Best Collaboration – “Sunset Blvd”

Video for Good – “Younger and Hotter Than Me”

sombr (2) **

Best New Artist

Best Alternative – “back to friends”

SZA (2)

Best Collaboration – “luther”

Best R&B – “Drive”

The Marías (2) **

Best New Artist

Best Alternative – “Back To Me”

Tyla (2)

Best Afrobeats – “PUSH 2 START”

Best Choreography – “PUSH 2 START”